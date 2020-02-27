Telaria Offers Culture-Based Segments from Translation Data

Programmatic software company Telaria said it is using data from Translation Enterprises to create audience based segments based on contemporary culture.

The arrangement will allow advertisers to target messages to respective consumers based on consumers’ preferences in music, sports, fashion and gaming.

The segments are based on data from Translation’s artist services platform, UnitedMasters, which provides insights into emerging trends, discussions and networks people are subscribing to.

“Cultural relevance is key to gaining mindshare and breaking through the clutter on any medium,” said Todd Randak, senior VP, corporate strategy at Telaria. “Working with Translation is exciting because we are both empowering advertisers to get ahead of changes in how and where consumers watch content and the always-evolving cultural drivers that influence consumer preferences. This is a great opportunity for marketers to connect to CTV and OTT viewers based on insights that go well beyond one-dimensional demographics to create deeper connections at scale.”

According to a study last year from the Association of National Advertisers, consumers are 2.7 times more likely to purchase a brand for the first time if they perceive an ad as culturally relevant. Using Translations’s culture-based segments on Telaria’s network helps advertisers optimize their connected TV and over-the-top buys, the company’s said.

“We are thrilled to bring these game-changing, culture-based audience segments to marketers via Telaria’s network of premium publishers,” said Damian Garbaccio, president of Translation Enterprises. “Marketers can now be more responsive to the refresh-rate of culture and engage audiences more likely to embrace and spread their message.”

Advertisers can activate the Translation audience segments via Telaria’s Audience Connect for marketers.