Telaria Introduces Complete Video Management Platform

Telaria said it launched a complete Video Management Platform that unifies analytics, decision-making, with direct and programmatic delivery tools to optimize advertising and maximize monetization.

Telaria, the supply side platform, said its platform helps publishers decide and act in ways that increase that value of their video content.

“Since emerging as Telaria less than a year ago, we have been listening to our global partners and their feedback was loud and clear -- they want a single platform to deliver a premium, seamless video and Advanced TV experience for their audiences. They feel trapped in their current, non-integrated systems and are frustrated with the lack of innovation in legacy SSPs and ad servers which haven’t kept up with the advances in CTV and consumer behavior,” Mark Zagorski, CEO of Telaria said.

“The Telaria VMP’s innovations in analytics, decision management and monetization capabilities will help boost the inventory value and fill rates for our publisher partners and drive deeper client relationships,” Zagorski said. “Additionally, as more of the world’s biggest content producers move into the Advanced TV space, and digital video becomes a larger contributor to their bottom line, Telaria’s independence remains central to building trust, eliminating conflict of interest, and protecting our clients’ competitive advantage.”

The Telaria Video Management Platform includes

• Advanced TV Ad Serving: Premium video and Advanced TV publishers can streamline their workflow and save money by leveraging one single, powerful system to monetize and manage both direct sold and programmatic video inventory. Engineered to solve the nuances of CTV, Telaria’s new ad server is a complement to its core programmatic monetization platform.

• Comprehensive Analytics Suite: A live-data visualization and diagnostics solution across direct and programmatic sales leverages deep first and third-party data integrations to give publishers full transparency and enable them to better segment and value their audience and inventory, enhancing their ability to drive real-time revenue gains. Telaria’s VMP gives publishers real-time performance and diagnostics data so that inventory decisions can be made on the fly and fraud is eliminated before it even hits the market.

• Decisioning Engine: Telaria’s Decisioning Engine protects publisher brand value and enhances the CTV consumer experience while maximizing ad performance. Robust inventory pricing and presentation controls, and automated brand safety and optimization features give publishers complete command over the transaction process while providing the best possible viewer experience. Manual and AI-driven features provide overhead flexibility with the option of hands-on management.