Telaria Able to Target And Serve Ads on AWS Content

Telaria said its monetization software is able to target and serve commercials in content streamed via Amazon Web Services.

The development gives content owners that use AWS to stream to connected devices a better way to manage and monetize across multiplatform environments.

Telaria says its software provide a secure, scalable solution that targets and tailors advertising and measures audience engagement. In a connected TV environment, it helps content be better monetized, maintains video quality and is simple to manage.

“We are excited to announce interoperability with AWS Elemental MediaTailor to bring leading technology and services to our clients. CTV in particular, has challenging requirements around latency and quality of ads, both of which are well met with our joint solution, and further help publishers who look to maximize monetization across their range of content,” said Rama Roberts, VP of Engineering for Telaria.