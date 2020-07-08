Tegna to Use Alphonso Data in More Markets

Tegna said it has renewed and expanded its agreement with TV data and measurement company Tegna.

The new agreement covers more of the broadcasters market and included all of Premion, Tegna’s over-the-top and CTV advertising platforms.

(Image credit: Tegna)

Working with Alphonso, Tegna will be able to provide ad clients with digital-like measurement and attribution for linear TV and OTT campaigns.

“Local measurement and attribution across linear TV and OTT is top of mind for advertisers looking to maximize ROI in their media campaigns,” said Tim Fagan, senior VP and chief revenue officer, Tegna. ”As audience behavior continues to evolve, Alphonso’s technology provides critical measurement metrics to help us clearly demonstrate the efficacy of local TV and provide better solutions for our advertising partners.”

Alphonso local provides real-time audience measurement and rapid attribution reporting.

“Tegna has been at the forefront of local TV measurement with Alphonso. As different markets in various states now begin to re-open their local economies, local TV and OTT measurement becomes increasingly important. As more brands increase their investment in TV in the coming months, Tegna can help them make data-driven decisions to optimize ROI from every TV ad dollar. We’re excited to extend our partnership into the future, while we add even more markets and capabilities that enable their sellers to grow revenue.”