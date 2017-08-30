Tegna Raises over $1 Million for Harvey Relief

Tegna (formerly Gannett) says its Texas Cares Hurricane Harvey relief initiative has raised more than $1.15 million in only 24 hours.



The Tegna Foundation matched the first $100,000 donated. All the money goes to the Red Cross.



“This is just the beginning," said Tegna President David Lougee. "We will use this momentum to continue to serve our communities and help improve the lives of those in need."



Tegna's 46 stations are all participating in the campaign, including by running on-air news stories and on social media, and hosting telethons. Each station also has a donations page on their web site.



(Photo via theTexas National Guard’s flickrand taken by Capt. Martha Nigrelle. Image taken on Aug. 28, 2017 and used per aCreative Commons 2.0 license. The image was cropped to fit the 16x9 aspect ratio.)