AT&T Helps Out With Harvey Recovery

AT&T said Tuesday, Aug. 29, that it will donate $350,000 to aid with relief in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, which has caused historic and devastating flooding in Texas.

Of that, $100,000 will go to the Greater Houston Community Fund, $100,000 to the American Red Cross Hurricane Harvey Fund, and $50,000 to the Coastal Bend Community Foundation in South Texas, according to AT&T.

AT&T also said it would match employee donations, up to $50,000, to the AT&T Employee Disaster Relief Fund, to help its own employees in affected areas, and up to another $50,000 to Team Rubicon, a vets disaster response organization.

To donate to the Red Cross, wireless customers can text HARVEY to 90999.

