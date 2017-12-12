Tegna Names Witmer to Board

Television station group Tegna has named former Time Warner cable programming executive Melinda Witmer to its board of directors.



A Time Warner Cable veteran since 2001, Witmer was named EVP and chief content officer in 2006, leaving in 2016 after the cable unit was acquired by Charter Communications. Prior to 2001, Witmer served as vice president and senior counsel at Home Box Office.



“We are thrilled to have someone with Melinda’s expertise and perspective join Tegna’s Board,” said Tegna chairman Marge Magner in a statement. “She knows the industry well and will enhance our deliberations as we work to anticipate industry trends, capitalize on market opportunities and grow our company.”



With Witmer’s election, Tegna’s board grows to 10 members.



“Melinda has deep industry knowledge about changing consumer trends, as well as the video ecosystem, and is a highly accomplished executive. She will be an invaluable asset to our Board,” said Tegna CEO Dave Lougee in a statement.



Witmer has served on a number of boards including iNDemand, where she served as Board Chair from 2012-2016, the New York Mets and SportsNet NY. She is also an active member of the Advisory Board to the Dean of the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.