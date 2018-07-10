Tegna Names KHOU Station Manager

Bobby Springer, director of advertising and promotion at Tegna's NBC affiliate KUSA TV Denver, is moving to Houston.

Springer will become VP and station manager of Tegna's CBS affiliate KHOU TV there, effective Aug. 1. He will be named president and GM of the station upon the retirement of Susan McEldoon, who currently holds that title but is retiring in January.

Springer's resume also includes a stint at KARE TV Minneapolis where he worked in news and promotion.