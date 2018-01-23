Tegna Invests in Tubi TV, Growing OTT Position

Tegna said it made a strategic investment in free streaming and TV movie network Tubi TV.

The move grows Tegna’s position in the fast-growing over-the-top business.

Tegna’s Premion OTT ad network, will expand its relationship with Tubi TV and work with advertising clients.

"Tubi TV strongly aligns with Tegna’s focus on OTT content and innovative advertising solutions,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, Tegna. “Through this transaction, we continue to fuel Premion’s growth trajectory and will enhance their ability to deliver unique and high-performing ads in a way no one else can.”

“Tubi and Tegna share a vision of the future of digital advertising, based on superior technology, targeting and premium content,” said Farhad Massoudi, founder and CEO of Tubi, Inc. “Together, we provide innovative ad solutions within an unparalleled mix of premium content. I look forward to our broader collaboration with Tegna.”

Tegna also recently made an investment in Vizbee, a business to business TV platform and data company. Premion will also be working with Vizbee.