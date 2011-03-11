TeenNick: Retro Series Are 'All That'
While Nick certainly had plenty to brag about with new
and returning series aimed at its core kids during its upfront presentation to advertisers, former members of its audience can
revisit some of their old favorites on TeenNick.
Starting this fall,
TeenNick will serve up some of its top fare from a generation past with a
block bearing the moniker of "The 90s Are
All That!" Running nightly from midnight until 2 a.m., The 90s Are All
That! will
rotate live-action and animated series from Nick's library from that
decade,
including All That, Clarissa Explains it All, The Adventures ofPete &
Pete, Rugrats, Rocket Power, Salute
Your Shorts, The Amanda Show and Kenan
& Kel.
Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, who made his mark
at Nick with All That and Kenan & Kel, introduced the block during the
network's upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on March 10. He will
also have a guest role, playing himself, in Nick original telefilm iParty with Victorious, mashing-up the casts from the network's live-action series hits iCarly and Victorious, which
debuts June 10.
