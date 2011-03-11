TeenNick: Retro Series Are 'All That'

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 Upfronts.

While Nick certainly had plenty to brag about with new

and returning series aimed at its core kids during its upfront presentation to advertisers, former members of its audience can

revisit some of their old favorites on TeenNick.

Starting this fall,

TeenNick will serve up some of its top fare from a generation past with a

block bearing the moniker of "The 90s Are

All That!" Running nightly from midnight until 2 a.m., The 90s Are All

That! will

rotate live-action and animated series from Nick's library from that

decade,

including All That, Clarissa Explains it All, The Adventures ofPete &

Pete, Rugrats, Rocket Power, Salute

Your Shorts, The Amanda Show and Kenan

& Kel.



Saturday Night Live's Kenan Thompson, who made his mark

at Nick with All That and Kenan & Kel, introduced the block during the

network's upfront presentation to advertisers in New York on March 10. He will

also have a guest role, playing himself, in Nick original telefilm iParty with Victorious, mashing-up the casts from the network's live-action series hits iCarly and Victorious, which

debuts June 10.

