TeenNick Adds ‘Rocko's Modern Life,' 'Hey Arnold' to '90sBlock

TeenNick is freshening up its '90s late-night programming

block, adding animated series Rocko's

Modern Life and Hey Arnold! to

the two-hour lineup.

The shows will air at 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., respectively,

replacing Clarissa Explains It All and

Doug, which had been running in those

timeslots since the block's debut in July. The lineup is meant to

rotate, a network spokesperson explains, with new ‘90s shows swapped in from

time to time.

The new lineup premieres Sept. 5 with special back-to-back

episodes of both Rocko and Arnold, before settling into their

normal air pattern after All That and

Kenan & Kel the following night.