TeenNick Adds ‘Rocko's Modern Life,' 'Hey Arnold' to '90sBlock
TeenNick is freshening up its '90s late-night programming
block, adding animated series Rocko's
Modern Life and Hey Arnold! to
the two-hour lineup.
The shows will air at 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m., respectively,
replacing Clarissa Explains It All and
Doug, which had been running in those
timeslots since the block's debut in July. The lineup is meant to
rotate, a network spokesperson explains, with new ‘90s shows swapped in from
time to time.
The new lineup premieres Sept. 5 with special back-to-back
episodes of both Rocko and Arnold, before settling into their
normal air pattern after All That and
Kenan & Kel the following night.
