Teen Titans Bring NBA Dunk Contest To Cartoon Network

The animated stars of Teen Titans Go! will bring their take on the NBA All-Star weekend Slam dunk contest to Cartoon Network on Sunday Feb.19 at 5 p.m. ET.

The official Slam Dunk contest will air Saturday on TNT. The next day, Cartoon Network Special Edition: NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest Presented by Jordan Brand, will appear, with basket’s embellished with toon touches and Robin, Raven, Beast Boy, Cyborg and Starfire providing commentary and scoring from the same studio where Inside the NBA is shot.

Other Cartoon Network characters will be involved in the special. Scooby-Doo and Velma will serve as sideline reporters and, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman will return this year to re-score the event’s most impressive dunks.

The NBA and Cartoon Network provided a similar show a year ago.

“Last year’s collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and the NBA proved superheroes and basketball make the perfect team so expect this time to be bigger, bolder, and of course, filled to the rim with the best slam dunks,” said Deena Beach, head of marketing, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, and Adult Swim.” “Thanks to our Jordan Brand partner, we will deliver an uninterrupted viewing experience, yet again, for our audience and everyone’s favorite Teen Titans.”

KJ Martin (Houston Rockets), Trey Murphy III (New Orleans Pelicans), Mac McClung (Philadelphia 76ers), and Jericho Sims (New York Knicks) will take flight in the 2023 AT&T Slam Dunk. Fans can watch the 72nd NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 19 on TNT. ■