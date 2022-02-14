TCA: 'Teen Titans Go!' Renewed for Eighth Season

Cartoon Network has renewed its animated series Teen Titans Go! for an eighth season and will premiere a feature film, Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse, this Memorial Day weekend, the network announced during its TCA Winter Press Tour presentation Monday.

The eighth season of Teen Titans Go!, produced by Warner Bros. Animation, will premiere later this year and will continue to expand the Teen Titans universe, said the network. The upcoming season will also mark the series’ 400th episode.

"The undeniable success of Teen Titans Go!, with its signature blend of action and subversive super hero humor, is a testament to the phenomenal work of executive producer Pete Michail and the show team,” Sam Register, president of Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network Studios, said in a statement. “Seven seasons, one theatrical feature film, multiple specials, celebrity cameos and no end in sight, this show has carved out its own lane in the acclaimed legacy established by the original Teen Titans animated series."

In addition, the Teen Titans and DC Super Hero Girls will appear in a new theatrical movie, Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse, which will debut on Cartoon Network May 28 and on HBO Max June 28, said network officials. ■