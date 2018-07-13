Teen Pregnancy Series ‘Unexpected’ Starts on TLC Aug. 5

Season two of Unexpected, the TLC series about teenagers becoming parents without necessarily planning on it, starts Aug. 5. The series picks up with returning couples Lexus and Shayden and McKayla and Caelen, joining three newly expecting couples.

“From cheer tryouts and proms, to baby showers and weddings, this show captures the emotional roller coaster that each family endures on their path to birthing and raising children, and the life lessons that they learn along the way,” as TLC puts it.

In the premiere episode, McKayla decides to take her child and move out of her grandparents’ house, while Lexus reveals the details of her breakup with Shayden. Weeks before giving birth, Emiley finds herself at a crossroads with her boyfriend, Diego. Max, the boyfriend of expectant mother Chloe, proves that he still has a lot to learn.

TLC is partnering with Power to Decide, the campaign to prevent unplanned pregnancy.

Digital series Unexpected: Baby Bumps starts on TLC Go July 29. There are five episodes.

Unexpected is produced by Eastern TV for TLC.

TLC is part of Discovery.