'Teen Mom 2' Season Two Debuts to 4.2 Million Viewers

The second season premiere of MTV's Teen Mom 2 on Tuesday drew 4.2 million viewers, giving the network its highest-rated Tuesday night ever.

At 10 p.m., the series drew a 4.1 P12-34

rating, growing 21% in the demo over its series premiere in January 2011. Among A18-49, the episode posted a 2.4 rating, up 26% from its January premiere, but down 11% from its first season finale in March 2011.

Teen Mom 2 was also up 78% in P12-34 from 16 and Pregnant's second season finale, on which the franchise is spun off.