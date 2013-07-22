'Teen Beach Movie' Draws 8.4 Million Viewers

Disney Channel's Teen Beach Movie made a big ratings

splash in its July 19 premiere, averaging 8.4 million viewers, according to

network officials.

The movie, which stars Ross Lynch (Disney's Austin &

Ally) and Maia Mitchell (ABC Family's The Fosters) as friends who

get transported into a 60's-themed beach blanket film, is the fifth most

watched of Disney's 91 original movies and the third most viewed network

original movie ever among kids 2 to 11 and kids 6 to 11, behind only 2007's High

School Musical 2 and 2009's Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, according

to network officials.

The movie, which will have several

interactive-enhanced repeats over the next week, is the best performing

Disney original movie in more than four years in total viewers and nearly six

years among key kids demos.

