'Teen Beach Movie' Draws 8.4 Million Viewers
Disney Channel's Teen Beach Movie made a big ratings
splash in its July 19 premiere, averaging 8.4 million viewers, according to
network officials.
The movie, which stars Ross Lynch (Disney's Austin &
Ally) and Maia Mitchell (ABC Family's The Fosters) as friends who
get transported into a 60's-themed beach blanket film, is the fifth most
watched of Disney's 91 original movies and the third most viewed network
original movie ever among kids 2 to 11 and kids 6 to 11, behind only 2007's High
School Musical 2 and 2009's Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie, according
to network officials.
The movie, which will have several
interactive-enhanced repeats over the next week, is the best performing
Disney original movie in more than four years in total viewers and nearly six
years among key kids demos.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.