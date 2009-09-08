Tedy Bruschi Joins ESPN

Former New England Patriots linebacker Tedy Bruschi is joining ESPN as an NFL analyst, the network says.

Bruschi, who played in five Super Bowls, winning three of them, will appear across the ESPN platforms, including the just-launched ESPNBoston.com. He will make his ESPN debut on NFL Live Thursday, September 10, and will also be in Foxborough Mass. on Monday, September 14 for the New England Patriots-Buffalo Bills Monday Night Football matchup.

"Tedy Bruschi has embodied the Patriots and their unrivaled success the past decade, and we are thrilled that this three-time Super Bowl champion is joining our roster of NFL experts as well as ESPNBoston.com, which will give New England sports fans a stable of authentic and familiar Boston voices when it launches Monday," said Norby Williamson, ESPN executive vice president of production.