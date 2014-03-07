Ted Turner Hospitalized

CNN founder and cable legend Ted Turner jetted to a hospital in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Friday for surgery for appendicitis, according to several published reports.

According to Reuters, Turner was visiting property he owns in the Patagonia region of Argentina and checked into a local clinic Friday morning complaining of acute abdominal pain. Although Turner, 75, left that clinic on foot, according to reports, he later jetted to a hospital in the capital city of Buenos Aires for surgery.

“While traveling in South America, Ted Turner was admitted to a local hospital for observation,” said Turner Entertainment chief communications officer Phillip Evans in an e-mail statement. “Given it is our policy not to comment on his personal health, no further details will be provided.”

