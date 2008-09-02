Ted Raimi to Appear in Legend of the Seeker

Ted Raimi -- brother of Sam Raimi, executive producer of Disney-ABC’s new action hour, Legend of the Seeker -- will guest-star in the show’s fourth episode, Disney-ABC said Tuesday.

Raimi will play Sebastian, a mapmaker skilled in the lost art of “cartogromancy,” the making of enchanted maps.

David de Lautour of Xena: Warrior Princess was also cast in a recurring role as Richard’s brother, Michael, joining announced leads Craig Horner as Richard Cypher, Bridget Regan as Kahlan and Bruce Spence as Zedd.

Legend of the Seeker, based on Terry Goodkind’s best-selling fantasy series, Sword of Truth, premieres in a two-hour event Saturday, Nov. 1, and comes from the same production team behind Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and Xena. The show was cleared in 95% of the country.