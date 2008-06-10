Ted Allen Tapped for Food Network Show

Former Queer Eye for the Straight Guy cast member Ted Allen was tapped to host Food Detectives on Food Network.

The show is similar to Discovery Channel’s Mythbusters in that it takes popular myths and misconceptions and puts them to the test, although the Food series will focus on food. The network is working with staff from Popular Science to conduct experiments and answer burning questions from viewers such as, “Can an apple a day really keep the doctor away?” and “Does gum really take seven years to digest?”

Allen has been a regular judge on Iron Chef America, one of the network’s most popular primetime series.

"We've wanted to work with Ted for years on a series of his own, and we've found a great fit in Food Detectives," said Bob Tuschman, senior vice president of programming and Production for Food. "Not only will this show provide a wealth of interesting information for our viewers, it also gives Ted an opportunity to show off his wit and culinary knowledge."

Food Detectives will premiere July 29 at 9 p.m. as part of Food’s “Guy’s Night” on Tuesdays.