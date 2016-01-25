Team Coco Passes 2 Billion YouTube Views

TBS talk show host Conan O’Brien, a pioneer in social media and online video, surpassed 2 billion views on his Team Coco YouTube channel, with fans clocking in more than 6.2 billion minutes of viewing time.

The channel features clips from current and past episodes of TBS’ Conan, in addition to online-exclusive music and comedy. The YouTube channel has about 3.5 million subscribers.

Among that content is "Ice Cube, Kevin Hart and Conan Help a Student Driver" a segment that has generated about 26 million video views on YouTube and the Team Coco website since debuting Jan. 5, making it the most watched clip in the history of Conan on TBS. The remote features the stars of Universal Pictures' Ride Along 2, Ice Cube and Kevin Hart.

