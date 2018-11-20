‘Teachers’ Will End After Season Three

Teachers will end after its third season runs on TV Land. The second part of the comedy’s third season begins Jan. 15, and that will do it for Teachers.

TV Land is part of Viacom.

Teachers is about five elementary school teachers trying to figure out their lives. The comedy troupe known as the Katydids makes up much of the show’s cast and executive producers: Caitlin Barlow, Katy Colloton, Cate Freedman, Kate Lambert, Katie O’Brien and Kathryn Renée Thomas.

Deadline previously reported of Teachers’ demise.

Season three started June 5.