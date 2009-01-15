T.D. Jakes Prepping MSNBC Specials

Evangelical preacher T.D. Jakes, whose first-run talk show with CBS Television Distribution is being held a year until fall 2010, is planning to do three roundtable specials based in Houston in March for MSNBC, according to Phil Griffin, president of the network. Griffin told B&C about the specials after The Rachel Maddow Show presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Los Angeles Thursday.

Griffin didn’t offer many details, but said the roundtables will focus on African American, religious, and political issues as well as where the country is going. They will also include celebrity guests.

“We hope to do three in the first half of the year,” Griffin said. “He’s fantastic”

MSNBC already has a contributor deal with Jakes.