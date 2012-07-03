TCM, TV Land to Pay Tribute to Andy Griffith

Turner Classic Movies will remember the career of Andy Griffith by airing four of the veteran actor's movies on July 18.

TCM on July 18 will dedicate its primetime schedule to movies featuring Griffith, who died Tuesday morning at the age of 86. Beginning at 8 p.m. the network will air A Face in the Crowd (1957), No Time for Sergeants (1958), Hearts of the West (1975) and Onionhead (1958), said network officials.

TV Land ran a five-hour block of The Andy Griffith Show Wednesday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m., and will run a nine-hour block of the classic series on both July 7 and July 8 beginning at 11 a.m., said network officials.

The TV Land Facebook page will also pay tribute to Griffith, celebrating some of his best TV moments.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Andy Griffith," said Larry Jones, president of TV Land in a statement. "His contributions to the entertainment industry and his role as Sheriff Andy Taylor will live forever in the minds and hearts of generations of television viewers past, present and yet to come."