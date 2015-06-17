TCM Tackling Gender Issues in Reel Life

Turner Classic Movies is putting a spotlight on gender issues in a partnership with Women in Film.

The partnership aims to address the lack of gender equality in the movie industry and celebrate the achievements of women in film.

“The issue of gender inequality in the film industry is both timely and immensely important to shine a light on, and through this programming effort TCM is proactively taking a deeper look at the role of women in our industry as well as providing insight and resources to inspire more women filmmakers,” said Jennifer Dorian, general manager of TCM. “We’re thrilled to partner with such a well-respected organization as Women in Film in order to address and promote the empowerment of women in our industry.”

TCM is committed to air programming created to raise awareness about the contributions of women working behind the camera and highlighting the lack of women now in powerful positions in Hollywood.

“Women In Film is honored to have TCM as our partner,” said WIF president Cathy Schulman. “For years, I have dreamed of having a network reach out to our organization with a true interest in our advocacy and the ability to collaborate on programming that will reach audiences everywhere. Now, thanks to TCM, that dream is real.”