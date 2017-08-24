TCM Saluting Jerry Lewis
Turner Classic Movies will dedicate some of its Labor Day (and following day) lineup Sept. 4-5 to a salute to comedian Jerry Lewis, who died Aug. 20 at the age of 91.
Lewis and Labor Day became inextricably linked by Lewis' four-plus decade hosting of the Muscular Dystrophy Association Labor Day telethon.
The five-film tribute begins with The Nutty Professor, at 8 p.m., followed by The King of Comedy, The Stooge, The Bellboy and The Disorderly Orderly.
TCM said Lewis' "irrepressible zaniness and frantic creativity made him a defining figure of American entertainment in the 20th century."
