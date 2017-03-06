TCM’s Robert Osborne Dies

American film historian and TCM online personality Robert Osborne has died, the network said Monday.

“All of us at Turner Classic Movies are deeply saddened by the death of Robert Osborne,” said TCM general manager Jennifer Dorian in a statement."Robert was a beloved member of the Turner family for more than 23 years."

Osborne, 84, had been with the Turner-owned, classic movie channel since its inception as a host of its nightly movie telecasts, and in 2006 co-hosted the network’s The Essentials series. Osbourne, who acted in several TV shows in the 1950 and 1960 including The Beverly Hillbillies, was also an accomplished television journalist and author.



For the full story go to Multichannel.com.