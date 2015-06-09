TCM Putting Classic Films in Movie Theaters

Turner Classic Movies is launching TCM Presents, a series that will bring iconic movies back to the big screen in select theaters.

The cable network is working with Fathom Events, which beams shows into theaters via satellite, and studios including Universal Pictures, Paramount Pictures and Twentieth Century Fox.

Fathom and TCM have been working together since 2012, showing classic films in theaters a couple of times a year. The relationship has evolved into what is now seen as a regularly-scheduled series.

In June, Jaws, which is marking its 40th anniversary, will be presented. July’s film is Double Indemnity and fans can sing along with Grease in August.

“TCM is thrilled to continue our long-standing relationship with Fathom Events along with our studio partners to bring consumers the TCM Presents series,” said Jennifer Dorian, general manager, Turner Classic Movies. “The series allows us to bring fans another opportunity to engage with classic movies on the big screen from a variety of studios and eras in a way that aligns with our network’s mission to show films the way they were meant to be seen.”

Already this year, TCM and Fathom have screened The Wizard of Oz, Rear Window and The Sound of Music.

“With classic titles from as early as 1931 all the way through the 70s, generations of fans will love having a second chance to enjoy their favorite films. With added insights from TCM hosts, Fathom Events and TCM continue to offer film fans a unique and memorable experience,” said Fathom Events VP of programming Kymberli Frueh-Owens.

The full 2015 TCM Presents can be viewed at tcm.com/fathom.