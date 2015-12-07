TCM, Fathom Renew Pact

TCM and Fathom Events have renewed their partnership for 2016.

The cable net and event company have been teaming on monthly theatrical screenings of the TCM Big Screen Classics series.

Studios supplying product include Paramount, Warner Bros., Sony Pictures and Twentieth Century Fox.

The first offering in the new series will be Twentieth Century Fox’s Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) Jan. 17 and 20, which teamed Paul Newman and Robert Redford.

Each film includes commentary from TCM's Robert Osborne or Ben Mankiewicz.