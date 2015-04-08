TCM Extends Deal With Auction House

Turner Classic Movies is extending its relationship with auction house Bonhams, which will run sales of vintage cinema memorabilia.

The new multi-year deal follows auctions in 2013 and 2014 that generated winning bids totaling $16 million, including the $4.2 million that bought the Maltese Falcon and the $3.4 million that paid for Sam's piano from Rick's Café in Casablanca.

Bonhams and TCM have set a new auction for July 20 in Los Angeles. It will be called "Picture Perfect: The Art of Movie Posters." Items going on the block include an original Dan Goozee painting for Star Wars, which is estimated to be worth $8,000 to $12,000, and a one-sheet poster for 1954's Creature from the Black Lagoon, also worth $8,000 to $12,000.

Another auction, the annual sale of movie memorabilia, is scheduled for Nov. 23 in New York.

TCM declined to say if it receives a portion of the proceeds from the sales or receives a fee from Bonhams as part of the partnership.

"Both Bonhams and TCM are leaders within their industries and our partnership brings together a passion for classic films and curation while being able to delight both movie fans and collectors with our successful auctions," Jennifer Dorian, general manager of Turner Classic Movies, said in a statement.