TCM Classic Film Festival Runs April 6-9

The 2017 TCM Classic Film Festival will be held April 6-9 in Hollywood and will bear the theme “Make ‘Em Laugh: Comedy in the Movies.” The gathering of filmmakers, performers and fans for screenings and panels will represent the eighth TCM film fest.

TCM, part of Turner, described the films to be showcased as being “from lowbrow to high, slapstick to sophisticated comedies of manners” and said the 2017 festival “will showcase the greatest cinematic achievements of lone clowns, comedic duos and madcap ensembles.”

Tickets go on sale in November.

The 2016 festival, held in Hollywood, had the theme “Moving Pictures” and focused on rousing, inspiring and emotionally stirring films.