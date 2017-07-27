TCA17: Turner’s Kevin Reilly: Consolidation Will Whittle Down Cable Channels

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour



Beverly Hills, Calif. — The number of cable networks will decline as the industry continues to evolve, but the number of quality cable shows will continue to increase, according to Kevin Reilly, chief creative officer for Turner Entertainment.



Reilly, who opened Turner’s 2018TCA summer press tour executive session with a conversation with hip-hop artist and TBSThe Joker’s Wildhost Snoop Dogg, said that the evolution of how, when and where viewers consume programming content will force a consolidation of the hundreds of linear cable networks.



“You’re going to see additional consolidation and different corporate alignments,” Reilly said. “The entities that are floating a lot of networks will not be sustainable.”



