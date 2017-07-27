TCA17: TNT Greenlights Scripted Series ‘One Day She’ll Darken’

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif.—TNT has greenlit straight to seriesOne Day She'll Darken, inspired by the autobiography of Fauna Hodel.

Chris Pine (pictured) will star in the six-episode series, with Patty Jenkins (Wonder Woman) directing the pilot and six additional episodes, according to Turner. The series will focus on the life of Hodel, who was given away by her teenage birth mother to a black restroom attendant in a Nevada casino in 1949, said the network. Her search for the truth about her past leads her to Hollywood gynecologist Dr. George Hodel, who was involved in the “Black Dahlia” murder of Elizabeth Short in 1947.

The series is being produced by Turner's Studio T, with Jenkins, Michael Sugar, Sam Sheridan and Pine serving as executive producers.

"One Day She'll Darken is a mind-boggling true mystery with unpredictable twists and turns and edge-of-your-seat chills,” said Sarah Aubrey, executive VP of original programming for TNT in a statement.

The network also announced it has renewed drama seriesAnimal Kingdomfor a third season. The series is averaging 4.8 million viewers across TNT platforms during its current second season run, according to the network.

