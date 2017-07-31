TCA17: SundanceTV to Develop ‘Unspeakable’ Miniseries

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour

SundanceTV will team with Canada’s CBC to develop a new miniseries,Unspeakable,the network said Saturday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The eight-part series chronicles the emergence of HIV and Hepatitis C in Canada in the early 1980s and the tragedy that resulted after thousands of people were unnecessarily infected by tainted blood, according to SundanceTV officials.

The series is executive produced by Robert C. Cooper (Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency) and will be filmed in Canada in early 2018 for broadcast on CBC in Canada and SundanceTV in the U.S., said network officials.

SundanceTV also set premiere dates for several projects, includingTop Of The Lake: China Girl (Sept. 10); psychological thriller series Liar(Sept. 27) and documentary seriesTrue Cold Blooded: The Clutter Family Murders(Nov. 18).

