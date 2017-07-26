TCA17: OWN Renews Ava DuVernay’s ‘Queen Sugar’ Series

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills—Oprah Winfrey has extended her partnership with filmmaker Ava DuVernay through OWN’s renewal of the DuVernay-produced seriesQueen Sugaras well as the inking of a first-look deal for television and digital media.

Queen Sugarwill return to the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) for a third season in 2018. The series, which chronicles the lives and loves of the Bordelon siblings in Louisiana, is currently averaging 2.4 million viewers (Nielsen Live+3 ratings) during its sophomore campaign, which debuted June 20.

The first-look deal between Winfrey and DuVernay includes the recently announced Netflix limited seriesCentral Park Five, produced by Participant Media, Tribeca Productions and Harpo Films.

