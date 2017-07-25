TCA17: Nat Geo Teams With Leonardo DiCaprio to Develop 'The Right Stuff' Scripted Series

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour



Beverly Hills — National Geographic will team with Leonardo DiCaprio to develop a scripted series based on Tom Wolfe’s best-sellerThe Right Stuff,the network announced Tuesday during its session at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.



The series, developed by Nat Geo along with Appian Way Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television, will take a gritty, anti-nostalgic look at what would become America’s first reality show, as obsessive astronauts and their families become instant celebrities in a competition that will either kill them or make them immortal, said Nat Geo.



DiCaprio will serve as executive producer of the project along with Jennifer Davisson and Will Staples, said the network.



