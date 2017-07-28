TCA17: Lifetime Renews ‘UnREAL’ for Fourth Season

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif.—Lifetime has renewed its scripted drama series UnREAL for a fourth season, network executives said Friday morning during its Television Critics Association summer press tour session.

The series, which will launch its third season in early 2018, stars Shiri Appleby and was co-created by Marti Noxon and Sarah Gertrude.

The network also announced a second season for its freshman drama series Mary Kills People,which will also return in 2018, said the network.

Lifetime has also greenlit two new original movies, Faith Under Fire, starring R&B singer Toni Braxton, and The Simone Biles Story, which chronicles the life of the 2016 Olympic gold medalist gymnast.

