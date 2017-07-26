TCA17: Jon Stewart to Return to HBO for Stand-Up Specials

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour



Beverly Hills, Calif. — Jon Stewart is returning to HBO for two stand-up specials, HBO Programming President Casey Bloys announced Wednesday at the network’s TCA 2017 summer press tour session.



“We’re excited to bring Jon to the network with this pair of specials,” said Bloys. “We’ve all missed his uniquely thoughtful brand of humor.”



Stewart last headlined a stand-up special for HBO in 1996 with “Jon Stewart: Unleavened.”



“I’m really thrilled to be able to return to stand-up on HBO,” said Stewart. “They’ve always set the standard for great stand-up specials. Plus, I can finally use up the last of the Saddam Hussein jokes left over from my first special.”



Stewart will also host the “Night of Too Many Stars” benefit for NEXT for AUTISM, which will air on HBO.