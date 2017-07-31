TCA17: IFC Taps Oliver Platt to Produce New Series

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour

IFC will develop a new series executively produced by actor/producer Oliver Platt as part of an ambitious linear and digital network development slate for 2018, the network announced during its Television Critics Association summer press tour session.

Platt’s series,NGO,follows the head of a private West African charity that he guides with a fist full of American cash in one hand and a rocket-launcher in the other, said network officials. Platt will serve as executive producer along with Collin Friesen (Sorry For Your Loss) and John Lyons (Boogie Nights, Austin Powers).

Other series IFC has given episodic script orders to includeHow To Rig An Election, which is based on the book of the same name by former political consultant Allen Raymond; and Sherman’s Showcase, a sketch show inspired by the long-running cultural icon Soul Train, from writer-performers Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle.

“We are privileged once again to be working with a variety of incredible talent on projects with unique comedic points of view, as well as creating more linear content from our digital platform, the Comedy Crib,” said Jennifer Caserta, president of IFC in a statement. “These projects come from gifted creative teams and are great examples of the distinct comedic storytelling that embodies IFC’s trademark ‘slightly off’ sensibility.”

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.