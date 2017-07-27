TCA17: Hulu Renews ‘Harlots’ For Second Season

Beverly Hills, Calif.—Hulu has renewed its original seriesHarlots for a sophomore campaign, the company announced at the 2017 TCA summer press tour.



The series—a family drama that's explored from the female perspective that stars Leslie Manville—will return with new episodes in 2018, said company officials.



Hulu also announced that it will develop a documentary around the iconic Barbie doll. The Untitled Barbie Documentary, which will launch in 2018, will take a retrospective look at Barbie’s unexpected origins to who she represents today, said Hulu.



This story was originally published on multichannel.com.