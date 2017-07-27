TCA17: Hulu Acquires Streaming Rights To 'TGIF' Shows ‘Full House,’ ‘Family Matters’

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Hulu has acquired the streaming rights to 1990s comedy seriesFull House, Family MattersandHangin’ With Mr. Cooperthat were featured as part of ABC’s famed TGIF programming lineup.



As part of a deal with Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, the streaming service will launch the full libraries of the three series -- along withStep by StepandPerfect Strangers-- on Sept. 29, company officials said. All five shows were part of ABC’s “TGIF” Friday night lineup of programming that aired during the 1990s.



“These shows are more than just beloved hits, they were part of a cultural tradition to tune in every Friday night,” said Craig Erwich, Hulu’s senior vice president of content in a statement. “Now, it can be Friday any day of the week on Hulu.”



