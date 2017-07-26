TCA17: HBO’s ‘Chernobyl’ Miniseries to Start Filming in 2018

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour



Beverly Hills, Calif. — HBO has greenlit five-part miniseries Chernobyl, which will begin filming in spring 2018.



Chernobyl looks at the 1986 accident at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and stars The Crown’s Jared Harris as Soviet scientist Valery Legasov.



The series is produced by Sister Pictures and The Mighty Mint as an HBO/Sky Television coproduction.



Craig Mazin, who also writes, Carolyn Strauss and Jane Featherstone executive produce the series with Chris Fry and Johan Renck, who also directs, will co-executive produce.



“From the moment Craig Mazin pitched us the story, we were convinced that this all-too-true tale of horror and redemption needed to be told,” said Kary Antholis, president, HBO Miniseries and Cinemax Programming. “It will engage—and enrage—our viewers, as well as audiences around the world.”



(Photo via Ben Adlard’s Flickr. Image taken on Oct. 30, 2013 and used per Creative Commons 2.0 license. The photo was cropped to fit 16x9 aspect ratio.)