TCA17: 'The Girlfriend Experience' to Return to Starz Nov. 5

Beverly Hills, Calif. — The Girlfriend Experience will return to Starz for its second season on Nov. 5, the network announced Friday during the TCA summer press tour.



For its 14-episode second season, the Steven Soderbergh produced anthology series will explore two parallel stories—one in Washington, D.C., and one in New Mexico—that focus on new characters and plotlines.



The network also debuted first look images for the season, which features stars Anna Friel and Louisa Krause, who are part of the D.C. storyline, and Carmen Ejogo, who is at the heart of the New Mexico story.