TCA17: FX Renews Drug Drama ‘Snowfall’

FX drama Snowfall has been renewed for a second season. The series, about the start of the crack epidemic in Los Angeles, will return for season two in 2018.

Created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio and Dave Andron, Snowfall is executive produced by Singleton, Amadio, Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Michael London and Trevor Engelson. Andron is the showrunner.



The show is averaging 5 million total viewers across all linear and non-linear (VOD, streaming) platforms, according to FX.



Set in 1983, the series follows a young man who gets involved in selling drugs, a Mexican wrestler dabbling in organized crime, and a CIA operative starting a sketchy operation to fund the Nicaraguan Contras.

Eric Schrier and Nick Grad, presidents of original programming at FX Networks and FX Productions, announced the renewal.

FX takes the stage at TCA in Los Angeles August 9.