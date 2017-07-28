TCA17: Chris Albrecht: Starz Enjoying Best of Both Worlds

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour



Beverly Hills, Calif. — Despite fierce competition in the marketplace, Starz CEO Chris Albrecht says that the brand is clicking on all cylinders as it continues to create original programming targeted to underserved audiences.



Albrecht, who addressed TV critics during Starz’s TCA summer press tour session Friday, said Starz is enjoying the “best of both worlds” of a strong linear premium business—Starz’s subscribers are up 40% since it began developing original content seven years ago—as well as a burgeoning OTT offering through the Starz app.



“We are commited to growing this and we think that both sides can exist to each other's benefit," Albrecht said.



