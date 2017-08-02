TCA17: CBS All Access Greenlights Three New Originals

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour



CBS All Access announced three new original series Tuesday during its 2017 TCA summer press tour presentation.



The new series are drama Strange Angel, comedy No Activity and thriller $1.



“CBS All Access is dedicated to delivering inventive, premium original programming for our subscribers and creating opportunities for world class content creators to find new, creative ways to tell stories,” said Marc DeBevoise, president and chief operating officer, CBS Interactive. “The addition of Strange Angel, our first series based on a compelling and true story, No Activity, our first comedy series, and $1, an innovative thriller, builds on the tremendous momentum CBS All Access has generated in its first season of original programming with The Good Fight and the upcoming Star Trek: Discovery.”



Created by Mark Heyman, Strange Angel follows Jack Parsons, a man in 1940s Los Angeles who leads a mysteries double life. CBS Television Studios will produce Strange Angel in association with Scott Free Productions.



Laugher No Activity comes from Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Funny or Die. CBS Television Studios is producing No Activity in association with Gary Sanchez and Funny or Die.



Thriller $1 looks at the people involved in a multiple murder, who all happened to be connected by the same $1 bill. The series is created by Jason Mosberg and will be produced by CBS Television Studios.