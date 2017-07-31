TCA17: AMC Announces Development Slate

Complete Coverage: 2017 TCA Summer Press Tour

Beverly Hills, Calif.—AMC announced several scripts to series projects as part of a robust development slate, the network announced Saturday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

AMC also announced it will once again team with Marti Noxon to develop a new drama seriesDietland, based on the book of the same name by Sarai Walker that deals with obesity in a beauty obsessed world. Noxon was a consulting producer for AMC’sMad Menand currently serves as executive producer forGirlfriends' Guide to Divorceand Lifetime’sUnReal.



“AMC not only wanted it but they’ve been incredible partners,” Noxon said during the session. “The show seems very timely.”

Projects being developed for the network include:Untitled Rainn Wilson Project, a one-hour scripted series that follows an alien entity which takes over the body of a poly-addicted, middle-aged man living in the San Fernando Valley;Shock Theatre, an anthology wherein each episode will be a brand-new sci-fi horror tale in the style of the B-movie classics executive produced by Greg Nicotero (Fear The Walking Dead); and Underbelly, which takes a deep dive into the dark side of pop culture.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.