TCA: ‘X Factor' to Announce New Hosts Mid-August

Complete Coverage: TCA Summer Press Tour 2012

The new X Factor hosts will be announced mid-August with the goal of having a boy and a girl join the panel, Simon Cowell told a group of television critics Monday during the TCA summer press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"I would ideally like someone who hasn't been a host before," he said via satellite in Miami where X Factor bootcamp is being held. Producers are testing potential candidates in the next three to four weeks.

Cowell echoed Fox Entertainment president Kevin Reilly's comments earlier in the day during his executive session about new judge Britney Spears surprising the audience with her "feistiness."

"Britney is quite mean as you'll discover... Sweet as a lemon," Cowell said.