TCA Winter Press Tour Happens Jan. 7-19

The Winter Press Tour for the Television Critics Association (TCA) happens in Pasadena Jan. 7-19. The networks show off their upcoming programs to critics during the Winter and Summer Press Tours, and also have the opportunity to have their top executives present network news.

Fox kicks things off Jan. 7 and ABC goes Jan. 8. FX is Jan. 9 and PBS is on for Jan. 10. NBCUniversal goes Jan. 11 and CBS and CBS All Access take their turns Jan. 12. Showtime and Pop go Jan. 13, and CTAM, featuring cable networks, struts its stuff Jan. 14-19. CTAM will offer its own schedule in the coming days.

The event happens at the Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa in Pasadena.

The TCA represents over 200 journalists who cover television in the U.S. and Canada. Sarah Rodman is the president.