TCA: Wendy Williams, Barbara Walters Team With Investigation Discovery

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Wendy Williams and Barbara Walters are joining forces with Investigation Discovery on two new series, network chief Henry Schleiff announced Thursday at TCA.

Daytime talk show host Williams will helm Death By Gossip With Wendy Williams, which is set to premiere Oct. 9 at 10/9c.

Longtime TV personality Walters will look at the country’s most notorious scandals in Barbara Walters Presents American Scandals to debut on Nov. 2 at 10/9c.

From Wendy Williams Productions, Death By Gossip is produced in association with m2 Pictures. Wendy Hunter, Kevin Hunter, Jill Ramsey and Lisa Knapp executive produce the series for Wendy Williams Productions, while Mike Sinclair, David O’Donnell and Ashley Crary EP for m2.

Barbara Walters Presents is produced by Lincoln Square Productions for ID with John R. Green as executive producer and David Perozzi as coexecutive producer. Diana Sperrazza executive produces for ID.